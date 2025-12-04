Delhi's IGI Airport saw 71 cancellations on Thursday, including 95 IndiGo flights. Nationwide disruptions prompted a CIAL advisory, while ALPA India blamed pilot shortages and poor planning by airlines for the chaos affecting passengers.

Major Disruptions at Delhi Airport

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport continued to face heavy disruption on Thursday, with a total of 34 departures and 37 arrivals cancelled as of 4 PM, as confirmed by Delhi Airport.

IndiGo Flight Cancellations

Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi Airport faced major disruptions on Thursday as a total of 95 IndiGo flights, 48 departures and 47 arrivals across domestic and international sectors, were cancelled since morning, according to airport authorities. Earlier in the day, airport officials confirmed that around 30 IndiGo departures had already been cancelled since morning, with the number rising as operational issues persisted throughout the day.

Nationwide Operational Constraints

Meanwhile, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) issued a passenger advisory citing widespread operational constraints affecting several domestic airlines nationwide. In its statement, CIAL said, "Certain domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational constraints, affecting services nationwide. CIAL is in continuous coordination with airline operations teams to support passengers and ensure the smooth functioning of airport services. Passengers are advised to verify the latest flight information with their respective airline." The advisory was issued at 10:30 AM on December 4, 2025, by CIAL Corporate Communications.

Passenger Ordeal in Chennai

Furthermore, in Chennai, multiple IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled, causing inconvenience to passengers. One affected passenger narrated a prolonged travel ordeal, "I am fed up with IndiGo's services. Yesterday, I had a direct flight from Mumbai to Kolkata, but it was cancelled and rescheduled via Chennai. After reaching Chennai, that flight was cancelled as well. They then revised my journey from Chennai to Port Blair and onwards to Kolkata. Now I have received another message saying that the Port Blair to Kolkata flight has also been cancelled."

Pilots' Association Cites Planning Failures

In addition, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) reiterated concerns over the ongoing nationwide disruptions, calling for tighter regulatory oversight. In a statement, ALPA India said, "The situation concerning the recent flight cancellations across India, allegedly attributed to pilot shortage due to new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms, raises significant questions about the airline's management, regulatory oversight by the DGCA, and market fairness."

Further highlighting issues of planning and compliance, the pilots' body added, "The core question is whether airlines' current pilot shortage is due to a failure in planning or a calculated strategy. It is more likely a combination of factors... This situation points to a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines, potentially exacerbated by an effort to pressurise the regulator to dilute the promulgated FDTL norms for commercial gain." (ANI)