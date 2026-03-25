A massive fire, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, broke out at a bakery in Indore. The blaze led to the explosion of 8-10 LPG cylinders. Firefighters controlled the fire in 2.5 hours and no casualties have been reported.

Major Fire at Indore Bakery

A massive fire broke out at a bakery store in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday, leading to the explosion of several LPG cylinders stored inside it, an official said. Upon learning about the incident, the firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames.

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Fire Brigade Sub Inspector Charan Singh Rajput said that around 10-12 water tankers were deployed at the site and took nearly 2.5 hours to control the blaze. "A fire incident occurred at a bakery store between 9 and 9:30 am and upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the flames. A total of 10-12 water tankers were deployed, and it took 2-2.5 hours to control the fire. There were approximately 40 gas cylinders present inside the store, with 8-10 exploded in the incident, however, no casualty was reported," Rajput told ANI.

Short Circuit Suspected as Cause

"In the preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit that ignited some plastic material and then spread. The bakery store mainly manufactured Bread and Rusk. Further investigation into the matter will be conducted by the district administration and action would be taken accordingly," he added.

Series of Fire Incidents in Indore

Notably, there have been several fire incidents in the Indore district in recent times. Earlier on Monday this week, a fire broke out at a garage located near Choithram Hospital in the district, damaging several vehicles and nearby shops.

Earlier, on Sunday, a massive fire broke out in a scrap godown in the Banganga area on Sanwer Road in Indore, during which multiple fire tenders were deployed, including support from nearby stations, to control the blaze. "We received information that a fire broke out at a scrap warehouse. We called fire brigade vehicles from other stations as well. It was a huge fire, and there were workers' residential quarters nearby, so we ensured that no one was harmed. We first evacuated all the workers and also removed gas cylinders from their houses. After that, we controlled the fire. A total of five fire brigade vehicles were used," said Shivnarayan Sharma, Sub-Inspector Fire Brigade. (ANI)