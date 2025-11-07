A massive fire engulfed the Mangal Murti Dyeing Company in Bhiwandi, Thane, on Friday. The fire spread through the three-story building, but no casualties have been reported. Firefighters are at the scene, and the cause is under investigation.

A massive fire broke out at unit of the the Mangal Murti Dyeing Company in Saravali MIDC area of Kon village in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday morning, officials said.

The company was reportedly operating in a ground-plus-two-story building where cloth dyeing work was carried out.

The sudden fire engulfed the entire building, causing panic in the area.

Emergency Response

Upon receiving information about the incident, several fire engines from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Thane rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation, officials said.

No Casualties Reported; Investigation Underway

No casualties have been reported so far in this incident.

Police and fire department officials are present at the scene and are monitoring the situation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

Further details into the incident are awaited. (ANI)