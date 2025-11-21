A fire erupted at a wood warehouse in Surat's Mahuvej industrial area. Fire tenders are at the scene battling the blaze. A fire official stated that the cause is unknown and it would take 3-4 hours to bring the fire under control.

A Fire broke out at a wood warehouse in Gujarat's Surat, a fire official said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

They said that the fire broke out in the Mahuvej industrial area in Surat.

Firefighting operations underway

Speaking to ANI, Fire officer Prithvirajsinh Ninama said, "This is a plywood-making company. The cause of the fire is unknown yet; firefighting is going on. It will take 3-4 hours more to bring it under control."

(ANI)