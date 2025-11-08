A massive fire broke out at a slum area in Delhi's Rithala late on Friday. Several fire tenders are on the spot, and efforts to douse the blaze are currently underway. Further details on the incident are awaited from the authorities.

A massive fire broke out at a slum area in Delhi's Rithala in the late hours of Friday. Several fire tenders are present on the spot and efforts to douse the blaze are underway. More information is awaited. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)