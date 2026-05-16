Two people have been arrested in Ulhasnagar, Thane, for allegedly assaulting and parading women over a temple dispute. In a separate case, Delhi Police arrested a bus driver and his helper for the alleged sexual assault of a woman.

Thane: Women assaulted, paraded over temple entry dispute

Ulhasnagar Police have arrested two individuals in the alleged assault of women at Vitthal Wadi area after a video, purportedly showing women being beaten up, stripped semi-naked, hair chopped off, and paraded with garlands of slippers, went viral. Ulhasnagar ACP Shailesh Kale on Saturday said that the conflict stemmed from a dispute between two families from the same community over entry into a temple.

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He further stated that the case has been registered against seven individuals, and two persons have been arrested so far. "A case has been filed at Ulhasnagar police Station under various sections...The case has been filed against seven individuals, out of whom two have already been arrested. The conflict arose from a dispute between two families of the same community regarding entry into a temple, leading to mutual opposition. Cases have been registered against members of both families involved in the dispute," he added.

Delhi: 2 arrested for sexual assault on bus

In a separate incident, Delhi Police have arrested two persons, including a bus driver and his helper, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside a private bus between Rani Bagh and Nangloi in the national capital, officials said here on Thursday.

Police said a PCR call was received in the early hours of Tuesday from the Nangloi area, in which the caller alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by two men inside a bus. DCP Outer District Vikram Singh told ANI, "On 12th May, a PCR call was received in which the caller alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by two persons. Immediate police assistance and help were provided to the victim, and a case was registered at Police Station Rani Bagh. Both the accused persons involved in the crime were immediately arrested. Strict action is being taken against the accused persons."

According to police, the woman stated in her complaint that she boarded the bus from Rani Bagh, after which the vehicle proceeded towards Nangloi. The bus was reportedly operating on a Delhi-to-Bihar route.

The accused have been identified as Umesh and Ramendra, the driver of the bus. Both are residents of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Officials said the PCR call was received at around 4:45 AM on Tuesday, following which police teams reached the spot and initiated action.

The victim's statement under Section 164 was subsequently recorded before a magistrate. Delhi Police said FIR No. 157/26 under Sections 64(1), 70(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Rani Bagh Police Station on May 12. (ANI)