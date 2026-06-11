A massive fire erupted on the fourth floor of a paying guest (PG) accommodation in the Kedar Building in North Delhi's Subzi Mandi area on Thursday. Fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the location to extinguish the blaze.

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of a paying guest (PG) accommodation located in the Subzi Mandi area of North Delhi on Thursday. The incident took place in a PG accommodation in the Kedar Building in the Subzi Mandi area. The fire tenders immediately rushed to the scene to douse the fire. Further details awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)