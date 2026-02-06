A major fire erupted at an NDMC godown in the Safdarjung area on Friday evening. Eight fire engines are at the scene battling the blaze. Officials confirmed no casualties, crediting timely information for averting a major tragedy.

Emergency Response and Evacuation

Delhi Fire Services shared that the SHO/PS Sarojini Nagar received information around 6.pm about the fire, which prevented any potential tragedy. Police personnel arrived immediately and safely evacuated everyone from the area, and DFS dispatched eight fire engines. While efforts to fully douse the fire are ongoing, officials have confirmed no loss of life or casualties so far.

Delhi Fire Services said, "Today at about 6.00 pm, information was received by the SHO/PS Sarojini Nagar, from a responsible public person regarding a major fire at an NDMC godown located under the Safdarjung Flyover, near Prachin Shiv Mandir. The police staff promptly and safely evacuated all persons from the fire-affected area. Due to the timely information provided by the public person, any major incident was averted. Six fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts are underway to bring the fire under control. As of now, no loss of life has been reported."

Traffic Advisory Issued

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic alert about heavy congestion on Aurobindo Marg, Ring Road, AIIMS Flyover and roads leading towards AIIMS Flyover, advising commuters to use alternate routes like Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Marg. https://x.com/dtptraffic/status/2019773322150690913?s=20

Further details are awaited. (ANI)