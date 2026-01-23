A massive fire broke out at the Sukhasagar Metro Mall in Hubballi on Thursday, gutting the top two floors and causing significant property damage. Fortunately, local authorities confirmed there were no casualties. Firefighting efforts are underway.

Extent of Damage

The raging fire completely gutted the fifth and fourth floors of Sukhasagar Metro Mall, burning furniture, clothing, and other retail outlets to ashes.

Local authorities confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident.

Official Response and Ongoing Efforts

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar visited the site and monitored the situation.

Firefighting teams and additional vehicles from nearby areas are struggling to douse the blaze that has been raging for over three hours.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)