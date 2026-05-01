A fire broke out at a jute mill warehouse in Howrah's Ghusuri area early Friday. Fire services deployed five engines and brought the blaze under control within three hours. No casualties have been reported in the incident, officials confirmed.

Fire at Howrah Jute Mill

A fire broke out at a jute mill warehouse in the Ghusuri area of Howrah district on Friday, prompting an immediate response from the fire services department. Officials confirmed that the blaze was brought under control within three hours and no casualties have been reported in the incident.

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Fire officer Raja Bhattacharya, speaking to ANI, said, "A fire broke out at 3.15 am in warehouse number 25 of this jute mill. We sent five fire engines there... The cause of the fire will be investigated. There are no reports of any casualties. The fire was brought under control within 3 hours and is currently under control." He further stated that cooling operations were underway at the site to prevent any re-ignition, while a detailed assessment of damage is yet to be carried out. Authorities have also initiated an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire. Furhter details are awaited.

Separate Fire Incident in Telangana

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on the same day, a fire broke out at a scrap shop at Bahadurpura Cross Road in Telangana, officials said. A total of eight fire tenders were deployed at the spot to douse the flames. Officials said the cause of the fire in Telangana is yet to be ascertained. Additional firefighting vehicles were also rushed to the location as efforts continued to bring the situation fully under control.

Previous Fire in North 24 Parganas

In another incident earlier, on March 4, a massive fire had broken out at a shop in the Madhyamgram area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. Fire tenders were immediately pressed into service and managed to douse the flames after extensive efforts. (ANI)