'Many lies in the movie': Former CM of J&K Omar Abdullah on The Kashmir Files

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, stated that the greatest lie is that there was an NC government. In 1990, when the Kashmiri Pandits left, there was Governor's rule in J&K.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah stated that the movie Kashmir files is a concocted story by saying that 'many lies' have been projected in the film.

In the Kulgam district of South Kashmir, while talking to media on the sidelines of the rally, Omar stated that it wasn't evident whether the movie is a documentary or a film.

Omar Abdullah stated that the makers have asserted that the movie is based on reality. But the fact is that many lies have been projected in the film. The greatest lie is that there was an NC government. In 1990, when the Kashmiri Pandits left, there was Governor's rule in J&K. At the Centre, it was the BJP-backed government headed by VP Singh.

He added to his remarks, "Kashmiri Pandits are not the only ones who had to migrate or were killed." Abdullah said there were also Muslims and Sikhs who were killed; they, too, were forced to flee Kashmir and have yet to return.

"The NC tried, and continues to try, to bring the Kashmiri Pandits back safely," he added.

Meanwhile, in response to Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Jammu, Abdullah stated that the NC has been watching the developments closely and will act accordingly.

