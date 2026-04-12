RJD MP Manoj Jha questions the government's delay in implementing the Women's Reservation Bill. He criticises the census and delimitation prerequisites, asking why 30 months were wasted, and reiterates the need for a 'quota within quota'.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Sunday questioned the delay in the implementation of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. Speaking to ANI, he said that the Bill was supported by all the political parties in 2023 when it was passed. "He (Kharge) wrote a very detailed and very good letter. This bill was passed in 2023 after moving into the new Parliament building, and we all supported it. However, parties like ours have always maintained that without a "quota within quota" provision, no such initiative would be meaningful, nor would it ever truly reflect a diverse, inclusive character," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jha Questions 30-Month Delay

Further, he questioned the central government on the delay in the discussions on the incorporation of the Bill by 30 months. "At that time, you (Govt) said that there would be a census, then delimitation and then we would introduce women's reservation. Why did we waste 30 months? If this was the contrived formula intended for incorporating delimitation and reservation, then who is responsible for the lapse and delay of 30 months? Circumstances have not changed, the census has not been conducted, and there is absolutely no discussion regarding census-based delimitation," Jha said.

'Letter from PM Modi was not sincere'

"I am stating this because the letter from PM Modi was not sincere; in that context, I urge you to look at the letter written by Mallikarjun Kharge. His letter reflects the concerns of the entire opposition," he asked.

This comes as the Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, with a focus on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. (ANI)