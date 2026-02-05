Ex-Jaypee CMD Manoj Gaur seeks extension of interim bail from Delhi HC, citing his mother's health. The ED opposes the plea, noting that the original order granting bail is already under challenge before the court in a money laundering case.

Gaur Seeks Bail Extension Amid ED Challenge

Former Chairman and Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd has moved to the Delhi High Court seeking extension of his interim bail. He was granted interim bail on the grounds of his mother's health. However, the order granting interim bail to Gaur is under challenge before the Delhi High Court.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani renotified the fresh plea for extension of interim bail for hearing on Friday alongwith the connected matter.

Advocate Rahul Tyagi appeared for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and opposed the fresh plea, submitting that it is unheard of for a fresh plea for extension to be filed when the order granting interim bail is under challenge. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and Advocate Dr Farrukh Khan appeared for Manoj Gaur, who submitted that the interim bail is expiring tomorrow.

Senior Counsel submitted that the ED has not verified Gaur's mother's medical condition. The submissions were opposed by Advocate Rahul Tyagi. The bench asked him to file the status report in accordance with the January 30 direction and to provide a copy to the opposite party.

ED Contests Original Interim Bail Order

The Delhi High Court on January 30 issued notice on the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the interim bail granted to Businessman Manoj Gaur, former CMD of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, on mother's health. The High Court had also directed the ED to verify the current medical condition of his mother. Counsel for Gaur is directed to provide all medical documents to the Investigation Officer.

ED's counsel Rahul Tyagi had submitted that the interim bail was granted during the hearing of regular bail, and the twin conditions of PMLA for bail were not considered. The ED argued that it is a case of alleged money laundering of Rs 13,000 crore involving 25,000 homebuyers. The trial court granted interim bail without considering the offer made by ED to grant custody parole to the accused to be with her mother.

On the other hand, Advocate Dr Farrukh Khan opposed ED's submissions and argued that the twin conditions don't apply to the grant of interim bail.

Background of Arrest and Trial Court Bail

Patiala House Court on January 24 granted 14 days' interim bail to Manoj Gaur on the health condition of old age mother. Gaur was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case registered in 2018. He was arrested on November 13, 2025. The court had granted interim bail to Manoj Gaur on two sureties of Rs 5 lakh each.

It was argued that the health condition of Manoj Gaur's mother is deteriorating day by day. She is of old age and requires dialysis. She is very weak and suffering from various medical ailments. He wants to be with his mother. On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tripathi opposed the bail plea, stating that there are other members to look after her.

The plea highlights that Gaur is 61 years old and has a 30-year medical history. While his mother is bedridden and 92 years old. It was stated that Gaur's detention, viewed in the backdrop of an eight-year-old ED case, documentary allegations, absence of personal gain, statutory divestment of control over companies, and serious medical infirmities, is grossly disproportionate and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Details of the Money Laundering Investigation

On November 13, the Court granted ED five days' custody of Manoj Gaur. It had submitted that it is a money-laundering case involving the funds of Home Buyers. Accused persons collected Rs 13000 crores but did not use the same to give accommodation to home buyers.

ED had said that it arrested Manoj Gaur, former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of M/s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. (JAL) and former Chairman and Managing Director of M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd. (JIL), under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The arrest took place following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during the ongoing probe in an ECIR recorded by the ED under PMLA in connection with the Jaypee Group, the agency said in a release.

It is also said that the ED initiated an investigation against the Jaypee group on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police, based on complaints filed by homebuyers of Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust against the company and its promoters. The agency alleged that funds collected from thousands of homebuyers for the construction and completion of residential projects were diverted for non-construction purposes, leaving the homebuyers defrauded and their projects incomplete.

ED investigation revealed that out of approximately Rs. 14,599 Crore collected by JAL and JIL from homebuyers (as per claims admitted by NCLT), substantial amounts were diverted for non-construction purposes and siphoned off to related group entities and trusts, including Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), M/s Jaypee Healthcare Ltd. (JHL), and M/s Jaypee Sports International Ltd. (JSIL), the ED said. It is revealed during the investigation that Manoj Gaur is the Managing Trustee of Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), which received part of the diverted funds, the agency claimed.

Search Operations and Evidence

Earlier, on 23 May 2025, the ED had conducted search operations at 15 locations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Mumbai, including the offices and premises of M/s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. and M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd. During the searches, ED seized a large volume of financial and digital records, along with documents evidencing the offence of money laundering and diversion of funds, ED said.

The agency has alleged that the investigation has established the central role of Manoj Gaur in the planning and execution of the fund diversion through a complex web of transactions within the Jaypee Group and its associated entities. (ANI)