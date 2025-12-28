PM Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address, praised global efforts to promote Indian languages. He lauded the Tamil Day celebration in Fiji and the Kannada Pathshala in Dubai, noting the pride in regional languages transcending borders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Tamil Day celebrations in Fiji and the Kannada Pathshala in Dubai, UAE, noting the "pride" in regional languages that transcends borders. Addressing the nation in the 129th edition of his radio show, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said that a school in the Rakiraki region of Fiji celebrated Tamil Day with students reciting poems and delivering speeches.

Promoting Tamil Culture from Fiji to Kashi

He said, "A commendable initiative is underway in Fiji to promote the Indian language and culture. Continuous efforts are being made at various levels to connect the new generation there with the Tamil language. Last month, a school in the Rakiraki region of Fiji held its first Tamil Day celebration. The day provided children with a platform to express their pride in their language openly. They recited poems, gave speeches, and confidently showcased their culture on stage."

Hailing Tamil as the oldest language in the world, PM Modi said that 'Kashi Tamil Sanagamam in Varanasi laid emphasis on learning the language. "This year, during the 'Kashi Tamil Sanagamam' in Varanasi, special emphasis was placed on learning Tamil. Under the theme, 'Learn Tamil-Tamil Karakalam', special campaigns were run in more than 50 schools in Varanasi. The Tamil language is the oldest language in the world. I am happy that today, in other parts of the country as well, a new attraction toward the Tamil language is visible among the youth and the children. This is the power of language. This is Bharat's unity," the Prime Minister said.

The first phase of Kashi Tamil Samagam 4.0 was held in Varanasi from December 2 to 15. As part of the initiative, 300 students travelled from Varanasi to Tamil Nadu to learn Tamil, while 50 teachers from Tamil Nadu introduced the language and culture in schools in Kashi.

Kannada Pathshala Nurtures Language in Dubai

Further, PM Modi said, Kannada Pathshala was an initiative where children were taught to read, learn, write, and speak Kannada in Dubai. "Kannada families living in Dubai asked themselves an important question: 'Our children are thriving in the tech world, but are they drifting away from their language?' This is where 'Kannada Pathshala' was born, an initiative where children are taught to read, learn, write, and speak Kannada," he said. (ANI)