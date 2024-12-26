Manmohan Singh passes away: How much wealth did former PM leave behind? Take a look at his net worth

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who served from 2004 to 2014, passed away at 92. His declared assets in 2018 were valued at Rs 15.77 crore, including properties, investments, and a modest Maruti 800.

India's 13th Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh breathed his last at the age of 92 on December 26. From 2004 until 2014, the Indian politician, economist, scholar, and bureaucrat led India as prime minister. At 9:51 p.m. on Thursday, Singh was pronounced dead after being brought to Delhi AIIMS hospital. In the UPA administration, Dr. Manmohan Singh led the nation as prime minister for two terms. He continued to serve in the Rajya Sabha till his retirement in April 2024. Even though the former prime minister is no longer with us, he created a legacy that will live on for all the right reasons.

A look at Manmohan Singh's net worth

Manmohan Singh had filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat in the year 2018. At the time of nomination, he had declared total assets worth Rs 15.77 crore. According to the affidavit, his total income in the year 2018-19 was around Rs 90 lakh. According to the affidavit filed by him, Manmohan Singh was the owner of some residential properties, bank deposits and Maruti 800 car at that time.

He also has apartments in Chandigarh and Delhi, per the affidavit submitted to the Rajya Sabha. Its price was Rs 7.27 crore 11 years ago, which has increased manifold today. In 2013, he had a total of Rs 3.46 crore of deposits and investments in his SBI account.

According to this, he had cash of Rs 30,000. Jewellery worth Rs 3.86 lakh has also been reported. The affidavit said that Manmohan Singh owed nothing.

Manmohan Singh's personal life

Dr. Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932 in a village in the Punjab province of undivided India. He completed his matriculation from Punjab University in 1948 and completed his further education from Cambridge University in 1957 and first class honours degree in economics in 1957 and a DPhil in economics from Nuffield College, Oxford University in 1962. Dr. Manmohan Singh and his wife Mrs. Gursharan Kaur have three daughters.

