'One of the most distinguished leaders': PM Modi, other leaders condole Manmohan Singh's death

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Condolences poured in from all ends of the spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise and said that the former PM rose from humble origins and made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.

 

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 10:53 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died on Thursday, hours after being hospitalised at AIIMS, Delhi. Political leaders reflected upon the two-time Prime Minister's legacy and said his contributions to the country will be always be remembered. PM Modi praised the Congress leader's wisdom and humility, fondly recalling their discussions on governance and also shared pictures of their interactions.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi shared photos with Singh and wrote: "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: " Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride."

BJP chief JP Nadda called Manmohan Singh a 'visionary statesman' and said his 'legacy will continue to inspire generations in their pursuit of nation-building'. Here's what he wrote: 

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupender Singh Hooda remembered Manmohan Singh as a "great economist of the world" and said he took India forward through his work.

Shiromani Akali Dal also took to social media and said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary economist, statesman, and former Prime Minister of India. The former Indian Prime Minister was the first Sikh to hold this office, and also served as the Finance Minister of the country. His contributions to India’s economic progress will always be remembered."

Rajnath Singh said 'he played a key role in rebuilding India’s economy during difficult times'. "He was widely respected for his service and intellect. His contribution to India’s progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!," he added.

