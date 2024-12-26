Manmohan Singh dies at 92: 7-day national mourning declared in tribute of former PM

The Centre will declare a period of national mourning for seven days to honour former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92 on Thursday, sources have said.

Dr Manmohan Singh - former Prime Minister of India, veteran Congress leader, noted economist, technocrat and the architect of India's liberalised economy that achieved high growth from a phenomenal low of the balance of payments crisis, died on Thursday night. Singh, who had been ailing for a while, breathed his last at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences this evening. He was 92.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"All Government programs scheduled tomorrow are to be cancelled. National mourning of 7 days to be declared. Cabinet is to meet tomorrow at 11 am. Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be conducted with full state honours," news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

When a period of national mourning is declared, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the days of mourning throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the days.

Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences said, Singh had "a sudden loss of consciousness at home", where resuscitative measures were started. He had been rushed to AIIMS but, "despite all efforts", he was declared dead at 9.51 pm.

Manmohan Singh is a two-time former Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister, who is credited with leading the Indian economy through the globalisation and liberalisation process.

