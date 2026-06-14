Congress leader Manish Tewari slammed US Secretary Marco Rubio's remarks on the death of three Indian mariners as 'abrupt, abrasive confrontational' and lacking empathy. He urged EAM S Jaishankar to release his version of their telephonic call.

Tewari slams Rubio's 'belligerent' remarks

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday slammed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over his remarks during the conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concerning the attacks by the US in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners, and said the comments are "abrupt, abrasive confrontational."

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Tewari said in a post on X that there was "no regret, no remorse, no empathy, no sympathy" in Rubio's remarks and these "could not have been more belligerent". The Congress leader said it is not the language with a country, which is described as "friend".

"No regret , No remorse, no empathy, no sympathy. Abrupt, abrasive confrontational. @SecRubio could not have been more belligerent. The sub text in between the lines - is Indian sailors were responsible for what happened to them. Hardly the language you use with a country you call a friend," Tewari said in a post on X.

He said Jaishankar should put out read out his call. "Rather than being namby pamby and wishy washy @DrSJaishankar must put out his read out of the call . It would be interesting to know whether @DrSJaishankar stood upto this coarseness," Tewari added.

US stresses vessels must comply with orders

The US Department of State said that Rubio, in his telephonic conversation with Jaishankar, stressed that all commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz must adhere to orders by the US. "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke yesterday with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The two officials discussed recent events in the Strait of Hormuz. The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from U.S. forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait. He underscored that violations of the U.S. blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated," the Office of Spokesperson said.

Jaishankar protests 'unjustified' attacks

Jaishankar on Saturday said he spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to convey India's strong protest over US Navy attacks in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. He described such actions against commercial shipping as unjustified. "Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Some other Congress leaders have also slammed Rubio's remarks. (ANI)