Manipur woman killed by stray bullet shot during FIFA World Cup celebrations; probe underway

The incident occured at 11:30 pm on Sunday at Singjamei Wangma Bheigaparti locality of Manipur's Imphal East district. The deceased family members said that the sounds of loud firecrackers and gunshots echoed as soon as frenzied celebrations began after Argentina's victory over France.

A 50-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a stray bullet fired by an unidentified reveller celebrating Argentina's World Cup victory, said police on Monday, December 19, 2022. The incident occured at 11:30 pm on Sunday at Singjamei Wangma Bheigaparti locality of Manipur's Imphal East district.

According to the deceased family members, sounds of loud firecrackers and gunshots echoed as soon as frenzied celebrations began after Argentina's victory over France.

The senior official said that two bullet holes were found on the first floor of the woman's home, which is made of galvanised iron sheets. He added that while one bullet struck her back, another passed through the GI sheets.

Police, along with the forensic team, began an investigation to determine the direction from where the bullet was fired, the officer said. Meanwhile, her family has said they will not perform the last rites until the culprits are identified and arrested.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read: FIFA World Cup final: French President Emmanuel Macron consoles team after Argentina beats France

Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA overlooks Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for final

Also read: 'All for the money!': Furious fans slam FIFA for plan to launch a new 32-team Club World Cup in 2025