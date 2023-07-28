Manipur: Tensions soar as local women block road to Moreh to stop security forces amid unrest

On Friday, tension flared in Manipur's Tengnoupal district as local women blocked the road to Moreh, preventing state security forces from reaching the town. The Kuki community of Moreh expressed strong opposition to the presence of state forces in their area, following a recent incident of violence between locals and security personnel.

Just two days before, violence erupted in Moreh when a group of women, out shopping for essentials during a curfew relaxation, were allegedly accosted and attacked by security forces. This led to heated arguments, and the women decided to block the road to the market in protest.

In response to the security forces' actions, an angry mob set fire to several abandoned houses used by personnel as temporary accommodations. Police sources reported that tear gas shells and live rounds were used to disperse the crowd, resulting in an exchange of gunfire between the mob and security forces.

The latest conflict adds to the ongoing sectarian clash in Manipur, which has already claimed over 180 lives and displaced more than 40,000 people since May 3. The violence initially erupted between the Kuki tribal group and the ethnic majority Meitei over the sharing of economic benefits and quotas allotted to tribes.

Despite the deployment of thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state, the situation remains tense. Videos showing women being sexually assaulted and paraded naked in May caused national outrage and prompted the state government to send additional forces.

The situation in Manipur continues to be precarious, with the clashes and confrontations between local communities and security forces escalating. Authorities are working to restore peace and address the underlying issues fueling the sectarian conflict in the region.