PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. The PM also wished Tripura, praising both states for their unique cultures and contributions to India's growth trajectory.

On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the people of Manipur, acknowledging their contribution to India's progress. He highlighted the state's passion for sports, culture, and nature.

On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state. People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India. This state's passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2026

The Prime Minister expressed his wishes for the state's continued development. "This state's passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on the path of development in the times to come," the post read.

PM Modi's Greetings for Tripura

In another post, he also praised Tripura for its blend of tradition and modernity, noting that its people are contributing to India's growth trajectory.

Warm greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. Tripura’s journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity. The state has witnessed pioneering transformations in diverse fields and its people are adding momentum to India’s growth trajectory. I… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2026

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Warm greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. Tripura's journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity." "The state has witnessed pioneering transformations in diverse fields, and its people are adding momentum to India's growth trajectory. I pray that Tripura prospers significantly in the coming times," the post read.

Home Minister Amit Shah Greets Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to the people of Manipur, calling the state their pride.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Statehood Day greetings to our sisters and brothers of Manipur. Blessed with a vibrant culture and talented people, Manipur has always been our pride. May the state reach new heights in the times to come."

Path to Statehood

Tripura and Manipur were granted the status of full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region Re-Organisation Act, 1971, on January 21, 1972. Before this, Tripura and Manipur were union territories. (ANI)