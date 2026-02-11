Manipur Dy CM Losii Dikho expressed confidence that the law and order situation would be resolved through collective efforts. He noted the situation in violence-hit Ukhrul is now 'clearer' and authorities are working to restore peace.

Dy CM Expresses Confidence in Restoring Peace

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho on Tuesday expressed confidence that the ongoing law and order situation in Manipur would be resolved, emphasising the collective efforts of the government, security forces, and civil society to restore peace. While speaking to reporters during his visit to Ukhrul district to inspect areas affected by the violent clash, Dy CM Dikho said, "We are all actively involved in taking part to bring an immaculate solution. We try to meet all stakeholders to understand the situation. Everyone is involved: the government, the security forces, and civil society are now working to solve the problem. It is a positive sign. Immediately, we can't help it because of the situation, but hopefully, in no time, the situation will cool down."

The Deputy Chief Minister also spoke on the rising tensions in Litan Sareikhong village in Ukhrul district. Dikho said that the situation in Litan Sareikhong is now "much clearer" after a violent outbreak that saw the burning of houses and firing. According to Dikho, the situation was more volatile the previous day due to the immediate nature of the incident, which led to a moment of confusion. However, he assured that the authorities are working to identify those behind the movement and restore peace. "It was under control because we don't know who the people behind this movement are. We want to identify that. Yesterday was immediate; that's why something very serious has occurred. Burning of houses and firing have taken place. That's why it could not be controlled yesterday. There was a moment of confusion. But now things are much clearer, so don't worry. We will give our best. We are holding meetings there. Last night there was not much, but it is happening again now.," he added.

Internet Suspended in Ukhrul

Manipur government on Tuesday ordered a five-day suspension of internet and mobile data services in Ukhrul District, Manipur, after miscreants set fire to several houses in villages around Litan a day earlier. The move was taken as a precaution to prevent the spread of provocative content on social media that could worsen the law-and-order situation, officials said.

The order reads, "In view of the volatile law and order situation in Ukhrul District, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, posts and video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law-and-order situation in the State of Manipur."

"The State Government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet services, decided to order for temporary suspension/curbing of internet/data services including services through Broadband, VPN and VSAT in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul District for 5 (five) day as preventive and precautionary measure," the order reads.

Security Measures Intensified

Earlier, Manipur Police said that while the situation in the affected areas remains tense, it has largely been brought under control. A Joint Control Room has been set up at Litan Police Station to coordinate urgent security measures, and senior officers are camping in the area to closely monitor the situation on the ground. The police added that the overall law-and-order situation in the state during the last 24 hours remained normal. Security forces continued search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, leading to the recovery of arms and ammunition.

Previous Unrest in Churachandpur

On January 6, a protest against the swearing-in of new Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, turned violent on Thursday as security forces clashed with the mob in Churachandpur district. The unrest reportedly began on Thursday at around 6 pm in the Tuibong Main Market area, where hundreds of young protesters attempted to push security forces back to their barracks. (ANI)