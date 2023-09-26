Manipur imposes internet ban again amid protests over circulation of deceased students' photos

Manipur reinstates a mobile internet ban in response to violent protests following the murder of two minors, as questions arise over the police's handling of the case.

Manipur has reinstated a ban on mobile internet access in response to violent protests triggered by the horrific murder of two minors, a tragedy that came to light when images of their bodies circulated on social media. This new ban will remain in effect until Sunday, just days after the state government had lifted similar restrictions that had been in place for five months. The previous ban was imposed due to ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki tribes, resulting in over 175 fatalities and hundreds of injuries in the northeastern state.

Earlier today, hundreds of students took to the streets to express their outrage over the killings. They attempted to march towards the residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh but were met by security forces, who used tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd, leading to several student injuries.

The two students whose tragic deaths have reignited tensions in the state had been missing since early July when the Meitei-Kuki conflict was at its peak. Photographs shared on social media depicted them in what appeared to be a makeshift jungle camp, accompanied by two armed men. Another photo showed their lifeless bodies on the ground.

Back in July, CCTV footage captured the two students, but their whereabouts could not be determined at the time.

The grieving parents of the young boy, who were interviewed by NDTV, condemned the "inhuman" nature of their children's murders. The father questioned why his son and the girl, who were in a relationship, had been brutally killed when they had not harmed anyone and were simply out riding their bikes after the curfew was relaxed due to the ethnic violence.

This case has triggered widespread outrage, with many expressing concerns about the police's inability to apprehend the killers. The Manipur government has urged the public to exercise restraint and allow authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the kidnapping and murder of the two students. Chief Minister Singh has pledged "swift and decisive action" and has handed the case over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.