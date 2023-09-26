Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur imposes internet ban again amid protests over circulation of deceased students' photos

    Manipur reinstates a mobile internet ban in response to violent protests following the murder of two minors, as questions arise over the police's handling of the case.

    Manipur imposes internet ban again amid protests over circulation of deceased students' photos snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 9:21 PM IST

    Manipur has reinstated a ban on mobile internet access in response to violent protests triggered by the horrific murder of two minors, a tragedy that came to light when images of their bodies circulated on social media. This new ban will remain in effect until Sunday, just days after the state government had lifted similar restrictions that had been in place for five months. The previous ban was imposed due to ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki tribes, resulting in over 175 fatalities and hundreds of injuries in the northeastern state.

    Earlier today, hundreds of students took to the streets to express their outrage over the killings. They attempted to march towards the residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh but were met by security forces, who used tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd, leading to several student injuries.

    The two students whose tragic deaths have reignited tensions in the state had been missing since early July when the Meitei-Kuki conflict was at its peak. Photographs shared on social media depicted them in what appeared to be a makeshift jungle camp, accompanied by two armed men. Another photo showed their lifeless bodies on the ground.

    Back in July, CCTV footage captured the two students, but their whereabouts could not be determined at the time.

    The grieving parents of the young boy, who were interviewed by NDTV, condemned the "inhuman" nature of their children's murders. The father questioned why his son and the girl, who were in a relationship, had been brutally killed when they had not harmed anyone and were simply out riding their bikes after the curfew was relaxed due to the ethnic violence.

    This case has triggered widespread outrage, with many expressing concerns about the police's inability to apprehend the killers. The Manipur government has urged the public to exercise restraint and allow authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the kidnapping and murder of the two students. Chief Minister Singh has pledged "swift and decisive action" and has handed the case over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 9:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH 'Namaste from Bharat' - S Jaishankar opens, ends his UN speech with 'Bharat' mention snt

    WATCH: 'Namaste from Bharat' - S Jaishankar opens, ends his UN speech with 'Bharat' mention

    How can this be allowed Danish Ali releases video condemning attack by BJP MP AJR

    'How can this be allowed?': Danish Ali releases video condemning attack by BJP MP

    BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain hospitalized after cardiac arrest in Mumbai AJR

    BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain hospitalized after cardiac arrest in Mumbai

    Prana Pratishtha of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir likely on January 22; PM Modi expected to attend snt

    'Prana Pratishtha' of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir likely on January 22; PM Modi expected to attend

    Karuvannur bank scam: ED records arrest of CPM councillor P R Aravindakshan anr

    Karuvannur bank scam: ED records arrest of CPM councillor P R Aravindakshan

    Recent Stories

    WATCH 'Namaste from Bharat' - S Jaishankar opens, ends his UN speech with 'Bharat' mention snt

    WATCH: 'Namaste from Bharat' - S Jaishankar opens, ends his UN speech with 'Bharat' mention

    Asian Games 2023: India's schedule and event timings for September 27 osf

    Asian Games 2023: India's schedule and event timings for September 27

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Tamim Iqbal excluded from Bangladesh's squad due to a persistent cack injury osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Tamim Iqbal excluded from Bangladesh's squad due to a persistent cack injury

    World Heart Day 2023: How stress affects heart health and 7 ways to reduce stress SHG

    World Heart Day 2023: How stress affects heart health and 7 ways to reduce stress

    Aankh Micholi Trailer: Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu starrer is full family entertainer ADC

    Aankh Micholi Trailer: Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu starrer is full family entertainer

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon