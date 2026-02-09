In a major crackdown in Manipur, security forces seized a huge cache of arms, including AK-47s, and destroyed 27 acres of illegal poppy plantations in operations across various districts on February 7 and 8, 2026.

Security forces operating across various districts of Manipur have recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles and pistols, and destroyed approximately 27 acres of illegal poppy plantations, according to a press note released by the Manipur Police Control Room today.

The operations were conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order and conduct area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas. According to the Police, "The overall law-and-order situation in the state during the last 24 hours was normal. Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and areas across districts, resulting in the recovery of arms and ammunition."

Arms and Ammunition Seized

On February 7, security forces recovered from the general area of Lenglong and Taikhang under Nungba-PS, Noney district, the following: 01 (one) 7.62 mm AK-47 rifle with magazine, 01 (one) US Carbine M2 with magazine, 01 (one) .22 Pistol with magazine, 01 (one) DJI drone, 04 (four) 8mm blank rounds, 17 (seventeen) 5.56 mm rounds, 39 (thirty nine) 7.62 mm AK-47 rounds, 08 (eight) 9 mm carbine ball rounds, 09 (nine) 7.62 mm SLR ball, 07 (seven) 12 bore cartridges, 02 (two) Baofeng radio sets and Cortex wire.

On Februray 8, security forces recovered from Molnom-Molnoi Village and adjoining areas under Tengnoupal-PS, Tengnoupal district, the following: 01 (one) AK-rifle, 01 (one) Pistol, 02 (two) Improvised Mortars, 01 (one) Single Barrel Rifle, 02 (two) Live improvised Mortar Bombs, 10 (ten) 7.62 mm rounds and 14 (fourteen) IEDs and IED wire bundles which were safely disposed at the spot.

Illegal Poppy Plantations Destroyed

On the same day, February 8, security forces destroyed approximately 27 acres of illegal poppy plantation expanding over Awlmun, Songlung and Lhangjol areas under Kangchup-PS, Kangpokpi district. Five huts found at the plantation sites were destroyed, along with three sacks of salt and five fertiliser bags. A two-wheeler Kenbo bike was also recovered during the poppy destruction drive.

Police Action on Traffic Violations

Manipur Police said that it continues its drive to curb motor vehicle offences. From Jan 2 to Feb 8, Manipur Police issued 173 (one hundred seventy three) challans to motor vehicle offenders, amounting to a total of Rs. 2,67,000/- (Two Lakh sixty seven thousand). From Feb 1 to Feb 7, tinted films from 10 (ten) vehicles were removed.

Security Measures and Public Appeal

A total of 114 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, however none was detained.

An appeal was also made to public not to believe in rumour and be vigilant of false videos. The Police said that there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. The Police also appealed to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately. (ANI)