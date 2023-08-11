Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha adjourns monsoon session sine die; check details

    Amidst the chaos, legislative matters were also addressed. The Centre successfully pushed through several bills during this session, encompassing crucial subjects like the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and the Jan Vishwas, Mediation, and Delhi Services Bills.

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    The monsoon session of the Indian Parliament on Friday (August 11) reached its culmination, marked by the adjournment of the House sine die until the next session. This three-week parliamentary episode was characterized by ruckus, as the Prime Minister faced a no-confidence motion from the Opposition, and Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from the Lok Sabha due to his remarks that sparked outrage in response to Prime Minister Modi's statements.

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah announces major overhaul of criminal justice system; check details

    Notably, Home Minister Amit Shah introduced amendments to three pivotal criminal law bills – the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Evidence Act.

    Adding a significant dimension, the return of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was a highlight of this session. Previously stripped of his Member of Parliament status following a 2019 defamation case involving his remarks on the 'Modi' surname, the Congress leader made his reentry into the parliamentary arena.

    However, the final day of the session on Friday was not exempt from the ongoing disruptions and dissent that marked its course. Proceedings were adjourned shortly after commencement as the Opposition staged protests against the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, emphasizing the contentious nature of this monsoon session.

    Monsoon session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
