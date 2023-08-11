Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha on allegations of forging signature

    The initiative to suspend Raghav Chadha was undertaken by Piyush Goyal, who asserted that Chadha's actions were morally questionable. Goyal contended that Chadha's behavior ran counter to the expectations of a parliamentarian and amounted to a breach of privilege.

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha on allegations of forging signature AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha was on Friday (August 11) suspended from the Rajya Sabha after being accused 'forging' signatures of five Upper House MPs until the committee of privileges investigating the case against him submits its report.

    The initiative to suspend Raghav Chadha was undertaken by Piyush Goyal, who asserted that Chadha's actions were morally questionable. Goyal contended that Chadha's behavior ran counter to the expectations of a parliamentarian and amounted to a breach of privilege.

    Five Rajya Sabha MPs, namely S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin, Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP, M Thambidurai of AIADMK, and Sasmit Patra of BJD, asserted that their names were included in a select committee proposed by Raghav Chadha in the House without their consent.

    Denying these allegations, Raghav Chadha refuted the claims and maintained that as an MP, he had the authority to suggest the inclusion of a name for the establishment of any committee. Chadha emphasized that neither the signature nor the explicit written consent of the individual being proposed was mandated in such cases.

    Chadha drew this analogy to describe the scenario in question where he merely invited MPs to participate in the committee.

    "Imagine if I arrange a birthday celebration and extend invitations to 10 individuals. Eight of them join the event, while two decline my invitation. However, rather than refusing politely, they reproach me, questioning my audacity to invite them to my birthday," elucidated Raghav Chadha regarding the situation.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha adjourns monsoon session sine die; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha adjourns monsoon session sine die; check details

    NIA cracks open mega illegal immigration operation; gang facilitated India entry for Rs 20,000

    NIA cracks open mega illegal immigration operation; gang facilitated India entry for Rs 20,000

    PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday; to launch key projects worth Rs 4000 crore

    PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday; to launch work on projects worth Rs 4000 crore

    Gujarat HC judge who refused to pause Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' case on mega transfer list snt

    Gujarat HC judge who refused to pause Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' case on mega transfer list

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah announces major overhaul of criminal justice system; check details AJR

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah announces major overhaul of criminal justice system; check details

    Recent Stories

    From software coding to culinary success: The success story of an engineer's Farm-to-Plate idea vkp

    From software coding to culinary success: The success story of an engineer's Farm-to-Plate idea

    Contractors set August 31 deadline for Karnataka government to release payments vkp

    Contractors set August 31 deadline for Karnataka government to release payments

    Top 10 Vegetarian Protein sources for a balanced diet MSW EAI

    Top 10 Vegetarian Protein sources for a balanced diet

    Thar to Sahara: 7 deserts with the most extreme of temperatures ATG

    Thar to Sahara: 7 deserts with most extreme of temperatures

    Mountain day: 7 most difficult treks for the tough ones LMA

    Mountain day: 7 most difficult treks for the tough ones

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon