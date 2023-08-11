AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha on allegations of forging signature

The initiative to suspend Raghav Chadha was undertaken by Piyush Goyal, who asserted that Chadha's actions were morally questionable. Goyal contended that Chadha's behavior ran counter to the expectations of a parliamentarian and amounted to a breach of privilege.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha was on Friday (August 11) suspended from the Rajya Sabha after being accused 'forging' signatures of five Upper House MPs until the committee of privileges investigating the case against him submits its report.

Five Rajya Sabha MPs, namely S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin, Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP, M Thambidurai of AIADMK, and Sasmit Patra of BJD, asserted that their names were included in a select committee proposed by Raghav Chadha in the House without their consent.

Denying these allegations, Raghav Chadha refuted the claims and maintained that as an MP, he had the authority to suggest the inclusion of a name for the establishment of any committee. Chadha emphasized that neither the signature nor the explicit written consent of the individual being proposed was mandated in such cases.

Chadha drew this analogy to describe the scenario in question where he merely invited MPs to participate in the committee.

"Imagine if I arrange a birthday celebration and extend invitations to 10 individuals. Eight of them join the event, while two decline my invitation. However, rather than refusing politely, they reproach me, questioning my audacity to invite them to my birthday," elucidated Raghav Chadha regarding the situation.