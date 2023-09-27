Manipur govt declares entire state as 'disturbed area' in wake of violence; check details

The specified "disturbed areas" covers crucial locations such as the state capital Imphal and several other regions. These areas have been particularly affected by recent incidents of violence and unrest.

Amid growing tensions and violence in Manipur, the state government has taken a significant step by declaring the entire state, with the exception of 19 specific police station areas, a "disturbed area." This decision comes as authorities grapple with the challenging law and order situation in the region.

The declaration of Manipur as a "disturbed area" empowers the state to seek the assistance of the Armed Forces in maintaining civil order and addressing the violent activities of various extremist and insurgent groups. This move underscores the severity of the security concerns currently faced by Manipur.

The decision to invoke such measures reflects the government's commitment to restoring peace and stability in Manipur. It also highlights the urgency of addressing the root causes of the ongoing turmoil.

As Manipur grapples with these security challenges, the declaration of the entire state as a "disturbed area" serves as a significant development in the efforts to restore law and order. It is expected that this move will enable the authorities to take more proactive measures in addressing the complex security situation and ensuring the safety of the residents in the affected regions.

The situation in Manipur remains fluid, and ongoing efforts by both the state and central governments are aimed at restoring normalcy and addressing the concerns of the local population.