    Manipur Election 2022: Poll related violence claims two lives as voting underway

    The first incident took place in Thoubal district and the second in Senapati district.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Imphal, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    Violence erupted in some places of Manipur and as many as two people were killed in separate incidents as voting is underway in the last phase of polling in Manipur. The first incident took place in Thoubal district and the second in Senapati district.

    A BJP supporter was gunned down allegedly by a Congress worker, while a crude bomb exploded outside the residence of an expelled saffron party leader, police said. L Amuba Singh, 25, succumbed to bullet injuries early on Saturday at a hospital here, a police officer said.

    Singh, along with other BJP activists, had gone to the residence of the Congress worker in the early hours in Thoubal district to tell him to stop campaigning as the stipulated time for it was over, the officer said. During an altercation over the issue, he allegedly fired at Singh, who was first taken to a hospital in the district and later referred to another health facility in Imphal, the officer said, as reported by PTI.   

    The Congress activist, who is yet to be arrested, was also injured after the visiting BJP workers hurled stones at him when Singh was shot, he added.

    The first phase of voting held on February 28 in the other 38 constituencies in six districts saw stray incidents of violence and a re-poll was ordered in 12 voting stations in three districts - Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East. EVMs were damaged by miscreants during the first phase of voting on February 28 and these constituencies are also voting on Saturday. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

    Polling for the second and last phase of Assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am in 22 constituencies across six districts. A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam in this phase, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
