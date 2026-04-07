Following a bomb attack in Tronglaobi that killed two children and injured their mother, Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the victim and condemned the 'barbaric act'. The state has handed the case to the NIA and held an all-party meeting.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday visited the hospital treating the injured mother of two children killed in the Tronglaobi bomb attack to assess her condition and directed officials to ensure she receives the highest standard of medical care.

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The incident unfolded around 1:00 AM when suspected militants allegedly attacked a residence by throwing a bomb, killing two siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, and leaving their mother injured.

CM Condemns 'Barbaric Act'

In an X post, the CM described the incident as an "assault on humanity" and an intentional effort to destabilise the state's peace.

"...This barbaric act is an assault on humanity and a deliberate attempt to disrupt Manipur's hard-earned peace. I condemn it in the strongest terms. Let this be clear, those responsible will be identified and dealt with strictly as per law. Such acts of terror will not be tolerated," the post said.

Reaffirming the government's resolute commitment to citizen safety, he urged everyone to "stay united and stand firm against forces that seek to disturb our collective harmony."

Visited Raj Medicity this morning to assess the condition of the injured mother who tragically lost her two children in last night’s heinous attack at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, Moirang. Directed officials to ensure the highest level of medical care and full support. This barbaric… pic.twitter.com/B4TTdmOfSa — Khemchand Yumnam (@YKhemchandSingh) April 7, 2026

All-Party Meeting to Restore Peace

In another post, CM Singh announced that he chaired an all-party meeting at the Secretariat which undertook a comprehensive review of the impacts arising from the prevailing situation and deliberated on coordinated responses to restore peace and normalcy.

"...The discussions were constructive and forward-looking, with all stakeholders expressing a shared commitment to stability and public safety. Concrete and actionable measures have been identified to address emerging challenges. With collective effort and continued cooperation, we are confident that peace and normalcy will be restored at the earliest," the post read.

Chaired an all-party meeting today at the Secretariat, attended by Hon’ble Home Minister Shri K. Govindas Singh Smt. A. Sharda Devi, BJP State President, Shri O. Ibobi Singh, former Chief Minister(INC) Shri Y. Joykumar Singh, President, NPP (Tera Lai), Shri Kh. Loken Singh,… pic.twitter.com/S9TuX30sD2 — Khemchand Yumnam (@YKhemchandSingh) April 7, 2026

The Chief Minister also chared a key meeting on the issue which was attended by State Home Minister K Govindas Singh, BJP State President A Sharda Devi, and former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh (INC). Also in attendance were NPP State President (Tera Lai) Y Joykumar Singh, Cabinet Minister Kh Loken Singh, NPP MLA Janghemlung Panmei, L. Sotinkumar (CPI), and Th Maheshwar, RPI (Athawale).

Public Outrage and Security Response

The bomb attack incident has sparked widespread anger, leading to the suspension of internet service in five districts of Manipur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, for three days starting at 2:00 PM today. Protesters took to the streets, blocking the crucial Imphal-Tidim Road at multiple points and setting fire to at least three trucks. In response to the unrest and the potential for further violence, police have deployed heavy security reinforcements and tightened security in the volatile region.

Case Handed to NIA, Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the CM announced that the state Government has decided to hand over the case of the bomb attack at Tronglaobi to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Chief Minister said that the perpetrators are yet to be identified at this stage. He stated that a massive combing operation is underway. Combined security forces, including State Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, have been deployed. Helicopters are also being used. He said the culprits will be caught at the earliest. (ANI)