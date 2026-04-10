A bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district killed two children and injured their mother, sparking widespread protests by Meitei groups like COCOMI. They demanded justice, blaming Kuki militants. The case has been handed over to the NIA.

Outrage and Protests Over Killing of Children

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has demanded justice for the victims of the Tronglaobi bomb attack that killed two children in the Bishnupur district and injured their mother.

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Amid mounting chaos over the incident killing children, the COCOMI, a collective of various Meitei civil society organisations, held a candle march at the Lamboikhongnangkhong relief camp in Imphal West district to protest against the attack. The protestors also raised banners against Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while accusing "Kuki militants" of being responsible for the alleged attack.

On April 7, suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at a residence around 1:00 AM in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area of Moirang, killing two minor siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, while they were asleep. Their mother was also left injured in the attack.

The All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) also staged a protest rally in Imphal, demanding justice for the victims. As the rally progressed and reached Keishamthong Hodam Leirak, heavy deployment of central and state security forces halted the demonstrators. Authorities, however, permitted a small delegation to proceed and meet the Chief Minister to submit a memorandum outlining their demands.

Political Leaders Respond to 'Barbaric' Attack

Earlier, the Manipur CM condemned the incident and described it as an "assault on humanity" and assured strict action against those responsible. He also visited the injured mother at the hospital and directed officials to provide the highest level of medical care.

"This barbaric act is an assault on humanity and a deliberate attempt to disrupt Manipur's hard-earned peace. I condemn it in the strongest terms. Let this be clear: those responsible will be identified and dealt with strictly as per the law. Such acts of terror will not be tolerated," he wrote in a post on X.

On Tuesday, CM Singh visited the hospital treating the injured mother of two children killed in the Tronglaobi bomb attack to assess her condition and directed officials to ensure she receives the highest standard of medical care.

As this happened, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioned the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the victims of violence in Manipur. He said that no peace was in sight even after three years.

"The news of the murder of two tiny children sleeping in the home of a BSF jawan in Manipur is heart-wrenching. In Manipur, even three years later, innocent children are still burning in the smouldering fire of violence--no sign of peace is visible anywhere near. The Modi government has become so desensitised and stone-hearted that it seems to have forgotten that Manipur's children are also the nation's children, our future. When will this government wake up? Until when will Manipur keep counting the bodies of its own and waiting?" Gandhi posted on X.

NIA to Investigate; Security Beefed Up

Amid rising tensions, the state government has handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation. Security forces have also launched extensive combing operations, deploying personnel from Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, along with aerial surveillance. The incident has sparked widespread anger, with protesters blocking key roads, including the Imphal-Tidim route, and setting vehicles ablaze in some areas. Authorities have imposed a temporary internet suspension in five districts, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, to curb misinformation and maintain the law and order situation.