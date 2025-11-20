A joint team of Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Manipur Police detected and destroyed about 10 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. The destroyed poppy fields had the potential to yield around 70 kgs of opium.

Based on specific intelligence regarding illicit poppy cultivation, Assam Rifles on Thursday launched a joint operation with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police in the general area of Songlung village in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur. The operation commenced during early hours and involved area domination and a search operation to uncover pockets of illegal narcotics cultivation.

During the conduct of the operation, the joint team detected and destroyed about 10 acres of illicit poppy cultivation, along with three makeshift huts used for storage and processing activities. The destroyed poppy fields had the potential to yield around 70 kgs of opium worth multiple crores. Conducted over challenging terrain and dense vegetation, the operation reflects the relentless efforts of Assam Rifles to destroy illegal narcotics cultivation. This successful operation reaffirms the unwavering commitment of the Assam Rifles to ensuring a drug-free Northeast, thereby contributing to peace, stability, and socio-economic development in the region.

Previous Drug Bust in Kangpokpi

Earlier, the Assam Rifles destroyed about 25 acres of illicit poppy cultivation, which had the potential to allegedly yield over 170 kgs of opium worth multiple crores of rupees, officials informed on November 16. Based on intelligence regarding illicit poppy cultivation, Assam Rifles, alongwith CRPF and Manipur Police, launched a joint operation in the general area of Loibol Khullen in Kangpokpi District on Saturday. During the operation and area domination exercise, officials also searched suspected pockets, during which the poppy field was discovered.

"Conducted under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, the operation highlights the unwavering efforts of Assam Rifles to curb illicit narcotics cultivation and dismantle the financial networks that fuel insurgency and other anti-national activities," the official statement read. (ANI)