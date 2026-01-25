Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders have slammed the BJP government over the demolition drive at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat, alleging confusion over AI-generated videos, arrests, and calling the act an 'insult to Hindus'.

On the demolition drive at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh on Sunday criticised the government, stating that they have created confusion among the public by saying that the video was AI-generated. MP Singh further alleged that the government has arrested a few members of the party, emphasising that the "truth" should come out. "We are going for the inspection of Manikarnika Ghat. The government has created a situation of confusion. They are trying to prove the public wrong; they are saying that the video was created by AI. For this reason, they have arrested some of our colleagues. The truth should come out in front of the country..." he told ANI.

Congress Calls Demolition 'Insult to Hindus'

Earlier, on Tuesday, Congress leader Nana Patole on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the demolition drive at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, calling it an "insult to Hindus." Addressing a press conference, Patole said that he will visit the Manikarnika Ghat on Wednesday to hold a protest against the demolition drive. "Tomorrow I am going to Manikarnika Ghat in Kashi. I am going there because there is a ban on entering that area, but we will go there and also hold a strong protest. The BJP Government has done an insult to Hindus. BJP people destroyed age-old heritage," he stated.

Patole further alleged that a tourist spot is being created instead of a corridor. "In the name of a corridor, a tourist spot is being created, and the ghat is being damaged. Kashi is a place of reverence for our Hindus," he said.

'Statue of Ahilyadevi Holkar Broken'

Furthermore, he condemned the destruction of Ahilyadevi Holkar's statue and highlighted her role in reviving the ghat. "The statue of Ahilyadevi Holkar has also been broken. Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar's work was not limited to Maharashtra but extended throughout the entire country. She revived the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Manikarnika Ghat," he said.

Accusing the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, he reiterated his aim to assess the demolition situation in Kashi on his visit. "The Chief Minister Yogi and Prime Minister Modi government have insulted and dishonoured the Rajmata. I will go to Kashi tomorrow and meet our people to assess the situation...," he said.

Additionally, Patole challenged the Prime Minister to hold an election "using ballot papers," discreetly accusing the BJP government of vote-chori, which led to the loss of the Congress. "If he has the courage, let him hold an election using ballot papers, then see what happens. The Congress is not being defeated by the BJP, but by the Election Commission," the Congress leader accused.

Controversy Over Beautification Project

The controversy erupted following a demolition and clearing drive at Manikarnika Ghat as part of a beautification and strengthening project, during which heavy machinery was used to remove encroachments and old structures. Authorities said several ancient idols and artefacts found during the process have been secured by the culture department and will be reinstalled after construction is complete.

Police Register Cases Over Misleading Content

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police have registered eight separate cases at Chowk Police Station in Varanasi against AI-generated images and alleged misleading information related to the redevelopment work. According to police, cases have been registered against eight individuals and others who shared or commented on objectionable content under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)