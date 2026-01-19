BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and UP Minister Anil Rajbhar defended the Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment, alleging political motives. Amid the controversy, UP police filed 8 FIRs against misleading AI-generated images and misinformation about the project.

BJP Defends Project, Alleges Political Motives

Amid the controversy surrounding the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defended the project, questioning the outrage and linking it to political motives. In a post on X, Dubey said, "Banaras's Manikarnika Ghat -- the temple there and its proper construction have been carried out from time to time by the king of Alwar, by Maharani Ahilyabai ji, and by the King of Amethi. Today, what is the problem? Because a person from a poor family is the Prime Minister?" बनारस का मणिकर्णिका घाट,समय समय पर वहाँ मंदिर तथा उसका समुचित निर्माण कभी अलवर के राजा ने,कभी महारानी अहिल्याबाई जी ने तथा कभी अमेठी के राजा ने करवाया है । आज किस बात की समस्या है? क्योंकि एक गरीब परिवार का व्यक्ति प्रधानमंत्री है? pic.twitter.com/VltgOpqG2C — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) January 19, 2026

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh minister Anil Rajbhar accused the Opposition of spreading confusion and lacking substantive issues. Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Rajbhar said the state government has been transparent about the project and is committed to improving facilities while preserving Kashi's spiritual and cultural heritage. "The opposition has no issue. The Chief Minister held a very long press conference, clarifying every point, and even visited the spot. People from Purvanchal go there for the last rites of their loved ones, should the government not make arrangements there?" Rajbhar asked. Drawing parallels with earlier opposition to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, he said similar questions were raised during that project as well. "Every person in Kashi stands with the government," Rajbhar asserted.

Controversy Erupts Over Demolition Drive

The remarks come after a controversy erupted over a demolition and clearing drive at Manikarnika Ghat, where heavy machinery was used to remove encroachments and old structures as part of a beautification and strengthening project. During the process, several ancient idols and artefacts were reportedly found. Local authorities said these have been secured by the culture department and will be reinstalled after construction.

Police Action Against Misinformation

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have registered eight separate cases at Chowk Police Station in Varanasi against AI-generated images and misleading information on the development work at Manikarnika Ghat. According to the police, these cases have been registered against eight individuals and others who retweeted or made objectionable comments, under sections 196, 298, 299, and 353 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Varanasi Police Commissioner Addresses Issue

Addressing the matter, Mohit Agarwal, Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, said eight FIRs have been registered after misleading pictures surfaced online. "On inspection, the Kumbha Mahadev temple is found to be safe, with no rubble present. The Investigating Officers in the case have issued notices to the accused and given them 72 hours to present their side before the Police. If they don't do so, they will be considered guilty. We will submit our report to the court, which may lead to the accused's arrest. I appeal to the public to verify facts before posting anything online," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath Weighs In

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the issue, providing clarity on the development projects in Kashi and targeting those involved in the case, accusing them of "defaming India's heritage and creating obstacles." Adityanath further added that the government's project aims to modernise the facilities while upholding tradition. (ANI)