Cyclone Arnab has caused significant damage to standing paddy crops in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district. Farmers, reporting 25-30% losses, are now urging the administration to conduct surveys and provide necessary compensation.

Cyclone Arnab Impacts Paddy Fields in Chhattisgarh

Heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Arnab has damaged standing and nearly mature paddy crops in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, with farmers estimating losses of 25-30 per cent and demanding a survey and compensation from the administration, according to sources. Rain began on Wednesday evening and continued into Thursday, following cloudy conditions across the district since Tuesday. Strong winds accompanied the rainfall late Wednesday night, flattening paddy plants in several fields and raising concerns about the damage to the kharif crop, which is nearing harvest.

Farmers Estimate Losses and Seek Assistance

Kirti Kumar Kashyap, a farmer from Kurdkai village in Pendra block, said the extent of the damage could be assessed accurately only after the weather clears. However, he estimated that 25-30 per cent of the crop had already been affected. "Once the weather completely clears up, we'll be able to assess it properly. But as things stand right now, let's assume there's been about 25 to 30% crop damage," Kashyap said. He said some crops had been submerged or flattened, while the panicles of partially mature paddy plants had fallen. He added that grains that had not developed properly were at risk of drying up.

The farmer said no survey had been conducted so far and urged the administration to assess the damage on a village-wise basis. "No survey has been done yet, but we are making this demand because we have insurance. Our insurance money is being deducted, so we should get the right amount based on an accurate assessment, and we should be compensated for our losses," Kashyap said. Another farmer, Naresh Kumar Yadav, said strong winds and rain had flattened paddy plants in his fields, raising concerns about the losses as harvesting approached. Asked about the damage, Yadav said, "It got flattened in the storm and rain." He also called for an investigation and compensation for the affected farmers. Yadav said the crop could have been harvested within another two to four days, but the sudden rainfall had increased the risk of losses.

Administrative Response and Weather Outlook

The unseasonal rain has also led to a drop in temperatures across the district. Officials expect colder conditions once the weather clears. Meanwhile, the district administration has issued a red alert for Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi for October 29 and 30 in view of the weather conditions. As a precautionary measure, the administration declared a holiday for all schools and anganwadi centres in the district. District Collector Vijay Dayaram K said preparations had been made in accordance with the alert issued for the region. "A red alert has been issued for Gorla Pendrā Marwāhī district on the 29th and 30th. In light of this, we issued a holiday for all schools and Anganwadis in our district yesterday evening," the collector said.

Asked whether a survey would be conducted to assess the damage to farmers' crops, the collector said the administration would examine the matter if it received information about such losses. "If any such issue comes to our attention, we will definitely look into it and take further action," he said.