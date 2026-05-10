Tripura CM Manik Saha congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on being elected the NDA's legislative leader in Assam. Sarma, set to take the oath on May 12, stated the NDA aims to make Assam one of the most developed states in the country.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on being elected as the Legislative party leader of the BJP and the NDA in Assam.

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In an 'X' post, Saha stated that under the "inspiring vision" of PM Narendra Modi, Himanta Biswa Sarma would take Assam to "new heights." "Heartiest congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma on being unanimously elected as Leader of the Legislative Assembly in the presence of Central Observers Hon'ble Union Minister JP Nadda and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Under the inspiring vision of PM Narendra Modi, your dynamic leadership will take Assam to greater heights," said Manik Saha in an 'X' post.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Elected as Legislative Party Leader

Sarma on Sunday said the NDA aims to take Assam forward and develop it into one of the most developed states in the country after being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party.

He said the NDA Council of Ministers will take oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and added that the alliance will soon meet the Governor to stake claim to form the next government in Assam.

Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam ahead of the formation of the new state government. The announcement was made by Union Minister JP Nadda after a meeting of newly elected NDA legislators in Guwahati.

Sarma Expresses Gratitude, Outlines Goals

Addressing the meeting, Sarma said, "On May 12, the NDA Council of Ministers will take oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I request the people of Assam to continue blessing us in the future as well. We aim to take Assam forward and make it one of the most developed states in the country. I express my gratitude to Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia. We will meet the Governor of Assam to stake our claim to form the next government."

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blessed the formation of the government in Assam for a third consecutive term, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party leadership. He assured that the government will focus on development work over the next five years. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blessed us to form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister. The people have blessed us, and we will carry out development work over the next five years. I also express my gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National President Nitin Nabin," he further said.

NDA Secures Strong Mandate in Assam

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got a landslide victory in the Assam polls. The state will have its third successive NDA government.

The BJP-led NDA secured a strong mandate in the state, winning 102 seats against the opposition's 75 seats. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102. (ANI)