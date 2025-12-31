Congress MP Manickam Tagore has blamed the RSS for "planting hate" after a video showed Hindu Raksha Dal members distributing weapons in Ghaziabad. He claimed RSS wings were behind the act and police in BJP-ruled states were silent spectators.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday lashed out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing the organisation of "planting hate" after a video of members of Hindu Raksha Dal distributing swords, machetes and axes in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, went viral on social media. Manickam Tagore laid the blame for this on RSS, and said, "Hate that the RSS has planted for 100 years is now in full swing in BJP-ruled states. The police have become silent spectators to such weapon-distribution activities by RSS wings." "Hate must be stopped. India cannot afford to become a market of hate," he added.

Hate that the RSS has planted for 100 years is now in full swing in BJP-ruled states. The police have become silent spectators to such weapon-distribution activities by RSS wings. Hate must be stopped. India cannot afford to become a market of hate.#RSS100Years https://t.co/0N2YyZ7XIN — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) December 31, 2025

Police Take Action in Ghaziabad

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Police took swift action against the perpetrators and registered a case against 16 named individuals and 25-30 unknown persons. The Police have arrested 10 people while the search for others is still underway.

Atul Kumar Singh Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shalimar Garden, said, "On December 29, 2025, the Shalimar Garden Police Station received information through social media that Pinky Chaudhary, the national president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, was distributing swords. Taking immediate cognizance of the information, the Shalimar Garden Police Station registered a case against 16 named individuals and 25-30 unknown persons. So far, 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case."

आज दिनांक 29.12.2025 को सोशल मीड़िया के माध्यम से थाना शालीमार गार्डन को सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि हिन्दु रक्षा दल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पिंकी चौधरी द्वारा तलवार वितरण किया जा रहा है । सूचना का त्वरित संज्ञान लेकर थाना शालीमार गार्डन में उक्त प्रकरण में 16 नामजद व 25-30 अज्ञात लोगो के… pic.twitter.com/MET7NhqSdg — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) December 29, 2025

Further investigation is underway.

Tagore Links RSS 'Hate' to Student's Killing

Earlier, Manickam Tagore also accused RSS of spreading hate, which he believed led to the killing of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Calling the incident a "heinous crime", Tagore alleged that years of hate campaigns have influenced young minds and contributed to such acts of violence, particularly in states ruled by the BJP.

He further alleged that the ideology promoted by the RSS over the years has fuelled hatred among sections of society, especially the youth. "The reason is very simple. The hate and the hate campaigns of RSS for 100 years have got into the young minds of India, and particularly after the BJP winning in states, this has been bred and propagated. Hate has been inserted, injected into young minds in the wrong way. That is the hate which is taking these kinds of actions. RSS must be held responsible for this," Tagore added.

Dehradun Police Arrest Five

MBA student Anjel Chakma was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Five people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Among them, two accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform home. (ANI)

