Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the Centre, accusing it of denying key infrastructure projects to Tamil Nadu, including the Madurai and Coimbatore metros and the Hosur airport, despite the state's significant contribution to India's growth.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday slammed the central government, accusing it of sidelining the state of Tamil Nadu in major, important development projects, even though the state plays a key role in India's growth. Tagore said that the government has ignored the Madurai and Coimbatore metro projects, along with the Hosur airport project.

Key Projects Denied, Alleges MP

In a post on X, he stated that Tamil Nadu, despite playing a key role in the growth of the country, is being denied its rightful development works, including these projects. "Madurai Metro, No... Coimbatore Metro, No... Now even Hosur Airport, No... One by one, Tamil Nadu's major infrastructure projects are being denied. Why this alternative approach? GDP, exports, MSMEs, and employment --Tamil Nadu plays a key role in India's growth. Yet, is it being ignored in central schemes?" he wrote.

Impact on Major Growth Hubs

He further highlighted Madurai and Coimbatore as the major growth hubs of the southern region of the nation, underlining Hosur as the backbone of the industry, logistics, and jobs. In a sharp attack at the centre, Tagore stressed that denying these projects hinders the access to opportunities for millions of people. "Madurai, Coimbatore -- major growth hubs of South India. Hosur -- the backbone of industry, logistics, and jobs. Denying these projects is denying opportunities to millions of people..." he stated.

'Federalism Only For Speeches?'

Tagore questioned political cooperation and the stance of federalism, asking if it's only meant for speeches with no intention of an action plan. "Development without political cooperation? Is federalism only for speeches, not for action?" he said.

MP Warns of Electoral Consequences

The Congress MP, terming the situation "discriminatory," warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the consequences of neglect towards the state in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2026. "Tamil Nadu has not asked for favours. It is only asking for its rightful share. Bias in development is unacceptable in a democracy. Why this discrimination, Mr Modi? Why is Tamil Nadu continually being sidelined? The people are watching. They will say 'No' to you in 2026 as well," he stated. (ANI)