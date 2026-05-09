Congress MP Manickam Tagore congratulated CM-designate Vijay, hoping for change and social justice in Tamil Nadu. DMK's TKS Elangovan commented on his majority. Governor Arlekar appointed Vijay, who has support from INC, CPI, and others.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday extended warm greetings to the Tamil Nadu CM-designate and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay, saying that the State expects a change and new hope.

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In a post on X, Tagore said that the people of Tamil Nadu are looking forward to social justice, development, equality, and humane governance. "Our heartfelt congratulations to Vijay, who is about to assume the office of Chief Minister. Tamil Nadu is at a moment when it looks forward to change and new hope. The people expect an inclusive Tamil Nadu founded on social justice, equality, development, and humane governance. We believe that under your leadership, a people-centred, transparent, and well-governed administration will be established. Our heartfelt best wishes for your new journey for the people of Tamil Nadu to be successful," he said.

முதல்வராக பதவியேற்க உள்ள திரு. விஜய் அவர்களுக்கு எங்களின் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள். தமிழ்நாடு இன்று மாற்றத்தையும் புதிய நம்பிக்கையையும் எதிர்நோக்கும் தருணத்தில் உள்ளது. சமூக நீதி, சமத்துவம், வளர்ச்சி மற்றும் மனிதநேய ஆட்சியை அடிப்படையாகக் கொண்ட உள்ளடக்கிய தமிழ்நாட்டை மக்கள்… pic.twitter.com/SRJTb8PMUi — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) May 9, 2026

DMK Leader on Securing Majority

DMK leader TKS Elangovan said that before reaching out to the Governor, Vijay should have obtained the support from various political parties to secure a majority. "He should have first tried with other political parties, sought their support and then given a letter. But he is approaching the governor without a majority," he said.

Vijay Appointed as CM, to Take Oath Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday appointed TVK Chief and CM-designate Vijay as the Chief Minister of the State.

Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have extended unconditional support to TVK to form a government in the state.

Vijay will take oath as Chief Minister at a function to be held at 10 am tomorrow. (ANI)