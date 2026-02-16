Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Sachin Pilot distanced the party from Mani Shankar Aiyar's prediction of a Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's return in Kerala, calling his remarks a 'personal opinion' and clarifying he is no longer a member.

Congress Distances Itself from Aiyar's Remarks

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday called senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's recent remarks, preducting return of Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala, as his "personal opinion." Venugopal said his remarks do not reflect the Congress's viewpoint, adding that he is no longer in the party. "His statement that the Pinarayi government will continue in Kerala is a personal opinion. It is not the party's view. Mani Shankar Aiyar is not currently in the Congress party," Venugopal told reporters.

Congress leader and Senior Observer for the Kerala Assembly elections, Sachin Pilot, also echoed Venugopal's statement, adding that he won't comment on the issue. "He is not a part of the Congress Party. I don't want to comment on it," Pilot told ANI.

Congress MP Jebi Mather stated that Mani Shankar Aiyar doesn't understand the heartbeat of Kerala, asserting that he has not understood the political factors and the forces that will decide the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Mather noted that the results of the local body elections were a clear signal of the return of the United Democratic Front government in the state. "Mani Shankar Aiyar does not understand or feel the heartbeat of Kerala. He has not understood the people's minds and the situation, both political and the factors which will decide on the forthcoming Assembly elections... Looking at the results of the local body elections, it is very clear that the people of Kerala have decided in favour of the UDF, and it will be a UDF government with a Congress Chief Minister... We understand the pulse of Kerala... We are not worried about anybody's statement," Jebi Mather told ANI.

Another Congress leader, Ramesh Chennithala said that party leader Pawan Khera has issued a clarification on Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks, which says that he is not in the party. "The AICC spokesman Pawan Khera clarified the matter. He says that Mani Shankar Aiyar is not in the party. If he is not in the party, why should I comment on him?," he told reporters.

Aiyar's 'Pro-LDF' Comment

Earlier on Sunday, Mani Shankar, while addressing the State Planning Board Vision 2031, International Conference On Development and Democracy in Thiruvananthapuram, expressed possibility of the return of Left Democratic Front government in the state.

Speaking at the event alongside CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Aiyar reiterated his earlier plea, calling for amendments to state laws to reestablish Kerala as the best Panchayati Raj state. "So in the presence of the Chief Minister, who I'm sure will be the next Chief Minister, I renew my plea that in order to reinforce Kerala as the best Panchayati Raj state in the country, the state law should be amended on the basis of the experience we have, on the basis of Thomas Isaac's insights, on the basis of a five-volume report, of which I was the chairman, and above all, on the note on district planning by V.K. Ramachandran, which was circulated by the Planning Commission, when the Planning Commission actually believed in Panchayati Raj. I'm afraid there is no champion for Panchayati Raj left in the country," Mani Shankar Aiyar said. (ANI)