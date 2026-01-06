BJP's Maneka Gandhi lashed out at firecracker use amid Delhi's air pollution, calling users 'traitors to the country'. She dismissed 'green firecrackers' and blamed them for the severe decline in air quality from Diwali to New Year's.

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Monday spoke strongly against use of fire-crackers in the wake of severe challenge of air pollution faced by Delhi and National Capital Region, saying there "is no such thing as green firecrackers" and that "those who use firecrackers the most are the same ones who accuse the government the most".

With the Delhi-NCR battling air pollution, Maneka Gandhi asked, "if firecrackers worth Rs 800 crore are burst only in Delhi on Diwali what will be the consequence?"

'Firecracker users are traitors to the country'

She alleged those who use firecrackers on various occasions are "traitors to the country".

"Those who use firecrackers are traitors to the country.' I have no other words for it in my mind... On Diwali, on Dussehra, at weddings, on New Year's, during cricket matches, or on any other day, these people burst firecrackers, as a result of which we can't even breathe. In the country, we blame other things - that someone is burning fields, there's a problem with vehicles--but all that is a lie. Because the air is clean until three days before Diwali, and from Diwali until the New Year, we can't breathe," the former Union Minister told ANI.

'No such thing as green firecrackers'

"If on just the day of Diwali, firecrackers worth Rs 800 crore are burst only in Delhi, what will be the consequence? We are in depression because this poisonous air won't go away until it rains... There's no such thing as green firecrackers in the world... The strange thing is that those who use firecrackers the most are the same ones who accuse the government the most," she added.

Delhi battles poor air quality

The air quality varied from 'poor' to very poor' category across several parts of the national capital on Monday while several flights were delayed at the IGI Airport. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded AQI at 260 in the 'Poor' category by 8 am. The city has reeled under Grap III and IV regulations for several days this winter due to high level of pollution. (ANI)