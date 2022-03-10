Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mandrem, Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: It's Laxmikant Parsekar vs his former parivar BJP

    Amid predictions of a hung assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on assembly election results as the counting of votes begins at 8 am on Thursday.

    Mandrem
    Mandrem, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:00 AM IST

    Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

    Former Goa chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar's decision to throw his hat into the ring as an independent candidate for this election has changed political equations in the Mandrem constituency. What seemed like a straight fight between BJP and MGP has now turned triangular.

    No. of candidates in the fray: 9

    Babli Bhaskar Naik - Shiv Sena
    D Costa Maria - Sambhaji Brigade Party
    Dayanand Raghunath Sopte - BJP
    Deepak Bhalchandra Kalangutkar - Goa Forward Party
    Jit Vinayak Arolkar - MGP
    Laxmikant Parsekar - Independent
    Prasad K. Shahapurkar - AAP
    Satish Sitaram Shetgaonkar - Independent
    Sunayana Rajanikant Gawde - Revolutionary Goans Party

    Election issues in 2022:

    Illegal commercial shacks and establishments along the beach and bad roads are some of the issues Mandrem residents face. Congress and its alliance partner GFP, during the election campaign, raised the issue of Covid mismanagement, Mahadayi water diversion to Karnataka, job scam and an alleged sex scandal involving a BJP leader. In comparison, BJP was banking on central government schemes, state-centre equations, free treatment to Covid patients to attract voters.

    Exit Polls prediction:

    Exit polls have indicated that the coastal state might be heading for another hung assembly, much like the cliffhanger of 2017. Data predicted both BJP and the Congress would end up with around 15-18 seats each in the 40-member house. The kingmaker is likely to be Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which might win 2-4 seats.

    The vote share in 2017:

    In 2017, Congress candidate now in BJP's Dayanand Raghunath Sopte won 16,490 votes, and his vote share was 59.85%. BJP's Laxmikant Parsekar bagged 9,371 votes, and his vote share was 34.01%.

    Goa Election 2022 voter turnout:

    According to the Election Commission of India, 32,445 eligible electors are there in the Mandrem constituency, of which 16,106 are male, and 16,339 are female. In the voting held on February 14 this year, an estimated 87.5 per cent voter turnout was reported.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 6:32 AM IST
