A man searching for his lost earbud in gravel uploaded photos to ChatGPT, which pinpointed it in minutes. The Reddit post has sparked a debate on AI image recognition.

A man struggling to find his lost earbud found an unexpected ally in ChatGPT. After spending ten minutes searching for the tiny device in gravel, he decided to upload pictures of the ground to the AI chatbot.

He claims ChatGPT identified the missing earbud in minutes, leaving him amazed and sparking a discussion about AI's image recognition abilities on Reddit.

The user shared the experience on the subreddit r/ChatGPT, explaining that he had been at a park with his son on a Friday evening when the incident occurred. As the two were leaving, his son continued running towards the parking lot despite being told to stop.

The man sprinted after him, causing his earbud case to slip out of his hoodie's front pocket and hit the ground, scattering its contents. While the case fell to the ground, his left earbud shot into the gravel, leaving him struggling to locate it. The situation was particularly challenging because the tiny white device had landed among similarly coloured stones, with the setting sun making the search even more difficult.

The Reddit user said he spent around ten minutes searching the area but began to lose hope. He then had an idea: instead of continuing to scan the ground himself, he could ask ChatGPT for assistance.

The user, who said he regularly uses the AI chatbot for various tasks, uploaded photographs of the gravel-covered ground and asked it to identify the missing earbud. According to his account, ChatGPT requested more closely cropped images to examine the area in greater detail. Within less than a minute of receiving the additional images, the chatbot reportedly identified the earbud and provided an image marking its precise location.

The man was surprised by the result, claiming that the entire process took less than five minutes. He added that he genuinely did not think he would have found the earbud without the chatbot's help.

The post quickly attracted attention, with Reddit users discussing how AI-powered image analysis could help people locate misplaced objects and tackle everyday challenges. One user described using a phone flashlight held low to the ground, noting that the way light reflects off gravel and glossy plastic often differs enough to spot a missing item.

Another user said image recognition has improved over the years, but the main advantage now is that ChatGPT can open an image in its cloud environment, zoom in, check different parts separately and apply filters to expose details.