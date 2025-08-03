A passenger who was slapped on an IndiGo flight went missing after the incident, causing concern for his family. He was later found at a railway station in Assam and is being accompanied home by authorities.

After a video showing a man slapping a fellow passenger aboard an IndiGo flight went viral, the passenger who was slapped went missing. A man named Hussan Ahmed Majumdar, who lives in the Cachar area of Assam, allegedly suffered a panic attack while aboard IndiGo flight 6E138 (Mumbai-Kolkata). He insisted on being permitted to disembark. A fellow traveler abruptly slapped him when the cabin crew assisted him in getting off the aircraft. The attacker, identified as Hafijul Rahaman, was detained by security personnel upon arrival in Kolkata and handed over to the police.

According to NDTV report, when his family arrived at Silchar airport, unaware of what had transpired on the trip, they were unable to find him. They noticed the viral video and attempted to contact him. His family attempted to reach him after watching the viral video, but his phone was turned off, according to his father, Abdul Mannan Majumdar, as reported by NDTV.

A missing complaint was made, and police discovered he had not taken the trip to Silchar or departed Kolkata airport. He was subsequently discovered at Barpeta railway station in Assam, looking ill. Authorities are currently accompanying him home.

IndiGo's Reaction to the Incident

IndiGo has banned the attacker, Rahman, from flying on any plane operated by the airline.

"In keeping with our commitment to discourage such unruly behaviour onboard flights, the individual (assaulter) has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions," IndiGo stated in an official statement after the incident.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our top priorities at IndiGo," the statement said.