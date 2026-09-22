A young man, Sachin Kumar, was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a brick in Bihar's Chhapra. Police have detained his companion for questioning after his account of the incident raised suspicion. The murder weapon and other evidence have been recovered.

A young man was allegedly murdered with a cement-bonded brick near the airport premises adjacent to the Police Lines in Chhapra’s Town Police Station area, with police questioning a companion who was present with him at the time of the incident, Saran SSP Roshan Kumar said.

The incident was reported around 1 am, and the deceased was identified as Sachin Kumar, a native of Muzaffarpur who worked at a local sweet shop.

Speaking to ANI, Roshan said, “An incident was reported near the airport within the Town Police Station area, involving the murder of Sachin Kumar—a native of Muzaffarpur who worked at a local sweet shop.”

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it to Chhapra Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Companion's account raises suspicion

SSP Roshan Kumar said the account given by Sachin’s companion about the incident had raised suspicion and the person was being interrogated. “The account given by his companion regarding the incident raised significant suspicions, and he is currently being interrogated,” the SSP said.

Investigation and evidence collection

According to the police, the object allegedly used in the murder has been recovered from the scene. The deceased’s mobile phone and blood-stained clothes have also been seized. An FSL team visited the spot and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

“The weapon used in the crime has been recovered, and the FSL team has seized the deceased's mobile phone, blood-stained clothing, and other items,” he said.

The SSP said Sachin was killed after being struck with a brick and confirmed that the cement-bonded brick had been recovered.

“We are currently investigating the matter; it would not be appropriate to disclose too many details at this stage,” Roshan Kumar said. He said the investigation was underway and expressed confidence that the case would be solved soon. (ANI)