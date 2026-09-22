One person was killed and seven to eight others were injured after a vehicle hit a group of pedestrians near Daulatgarh village in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district. Police identified the driver as a local resident named Bharat Patel.
One person was killed, and seven to eight others were injured after a vehicle hit a group of pedestrians near Daulatgarh village in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said on Monday. Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil said the vehicle was being driven by a local resident.
Police Confirm Fatality, Identify Driver
"An accident occurred near Daulatgarh village involving a local resident, Bharat Patel, who was driving his vehicle. He struck a group of pedestrians. Seven or eight pedestrians, who were working as volunteers at a service camp there, were injured, and one person has been confirmed dead," SP Gohil said.
Further details regarding the condition of the injured and the accident are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)