A fight that began when chicken curry accidentally spilled on a guest during a wedding procession in Gorakhpur took a tragic turn, escalating into a violent clash that ended in a man’s death, turning what should have been a celebration into a shocking incident.

Gorakhpur: A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur took a tragic turn after a small argument over spilled chicken curry led to a man's murder. The fight resulted in one person's death and left six others injured.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The man who died has been identified as Sumit Kumar, who was part of the groom's party. The whole thing started when some chicken curry accidentally fell on a guest during the wedding procession. What began as a verbal spat between two groups quickly blew up into a violent fight.

Six people were seriously injured in the clash and have been rushed to a nearby hospital. The police reached the spot, registered a case, and have started their investigation.