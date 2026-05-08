An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area on Thursday. The victim was declared dead at a hospital. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident, recovering two abandoned motorcycles.

An 18-year-old youth died after a stabbing incident was reported from the Bhalswa Dairy police station area in Delhi on Thursday. According to police, the incident took place on May 7 around 7:30 PM near Tandoor Wali Gali in Bhalswa Dairy, where an incident of physical assault and suspected stabbing occurred. The victim was brought to a hospital in an injured condition by his friend, where doctors declared him dead.

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Police Launch Investigation

Following the information, police teams along with senior officers reached the spot. The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Team also inspected the scene and collected evidence. During the investigation, two abandoned motorcycles were recovered from the location. A case has been registered under FIR No. 236/26 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.