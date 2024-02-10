Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Man from Kerala wins Rs 33 crore jackpot in UAE on ticket having birth dates of kids as number

    Rajeev Arikkatt, an Indian expatriate in the UAE, recently won 15 million dirhams in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw. The winning ticket, received as a complimentary addition during a raffle draw, held sentimental value as it featured the birthdates of Rajeev's children

    Man from Kerala wins Rs 33 crore jackpot in UAE on ticket having birth dates of kids as number
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 7:45 PM IST

    Rajeev Arikkatt, an Indian expatriate residing in the UAE, experienced a life-altering moment as he clinched a jaw-dropping 15 million dirhams (approximately Rs 33 crore) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw. The unexpected windfall came as a delightful surprise to Rajeev, who received the winning ticket, number 037130, as a complimentary addition during raffle draw number 260, as reported by Khaleej Times.

    Having been an avid participant in the Big Ticket draws for the past three years, Rajeev currently works at an architectural firm in Al Ain and resides with his wife and two young children, aged five and eight. The winning ticket held a sentimental significance, bearing the birthdates of his cherished children.

    While still processing the enormity of his newfound fortune, Rajeev remains undecided on how to utilize the substantial sum. However, in a remarkable display of generosity, he intends to distribute the prize money evenly among 19 other individuals, extending the jubilation of his victory to a broader community.

    Reflecting on his journey to victory, Rajeev expressed his gratitude, stating, "I have been residing in Al Ain for more than 10 years. I have been purchasing tickets for the past 3 years. This is the first time I have won a lottery. This time, me and my wife selected tickets with numbers 7 and 13, which are the birth dates of our children."

    Despite holding high hopes of winning, Rajeev was taken aback by the triumph of his complimentary ticket, obtained through a special offer from Big Ticket. Recalling the moment when he received the life-altering call from show hosts Richard and Bouchra, Rajeev shared, "I was speechless. I couldn't describe the feelings in words. I recognized Richard's voice, as I had been listening to it for years. I knew he called the winners, but I never imagined it was the first prize. It was a surprise. This is a life-changing moment, not just for me but for others in our group."

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 7:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Have you seen Union Minister Anurag Thakur's 'Namo Hattrick' hoodie? (WATCH)

    Have you seen Union Minister Anurag Thakur's 'Namo Hattrick' hoodie? (WATCH)

    Aaj JCB ka test tha Nagaland's BJP Minister Temjen Imna Along's video goes viral (WATCH)

    'Aaj JCB ka test tha...' Nagaland's BJP Minister Temjen Imna Along's video goes viral (WATCH)

    At last sitting of 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi says last 5 years were about Reform, Perform and Transform (WATCH)

    At last sitting of 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi says last 5 years were about Reform, Perform and Transform (WATCH)

    I did not like India, the country Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic reacts after being labelled racist

    'I did not like India, the country...' Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic reacts after being labelled racist

    Those who quit smoking before age of 40 may live as long as those who never smoked: Report

    Those who quit smoking before age of 40 may live as long as those who never smoked: Report

    Recent Stories

    SPOTTED Gauri Khan to Sania Mirza; celebs elevate style game ATG

    SPOTTED: Gauri Khan to Sania Mirza; celebs elevate style game

    Aadujeevitham or 'The Goat Life': Makers release BTS video of team defying all odds -WATCH ATG

    'Aadujeevitham' or 'The Goat Life': Makers release BTS video of team defying all odds -WATCH

    Have you seen Union Minister Anurag Thakur's 'Namo Hattrick' hoodie? (WATCH)

    Have you seen Union Minister Anurag Thakur's 'Namo Hattrick' hoodie? (WATCH)

    Skin health to bone health: 7 lesser known benefits of Cabbage ATG EAI

    Skin health to bone health: 7 lesser known benefits of Cabbage

    Aaj JCB ka test tha Nagaland's BJP Minister Temjen Imna Along's video goes viral (WATCH)

    'Aaj JCB ka test tha...' Nagaland's BJP Minister Temjen Imna Along's video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon