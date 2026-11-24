A man named Nabeel launched a violent knife attack on officers inside the Jama Masjid police station after being called for family counseling. He stabbed multiple policemen, fled the scene, and was later apprehended after being shot in both legs.

Man Attacks Policemen Inside Jama Masjid Police Station CCTV Video

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): CCTV footage of the knife attack on policemen inside Delhi's Jama Masjid police station showed the accused entering the police station at around 2:57 pm on Monday, kicking the gate and launching a sudden attack on the personnel present inside. According to the CCTV footage, the accused entered the police station and asked, "Who has called me?" Immediately afterwards, he attacked a policeman sitting on a chair with a pocket knife. As soon as the attack began, other policemen present inside stood up from their chairs, but the accused continued stabbing personnel one after another. The footage shows the accused moving towards the lock-up and attacking whoever came in his way. A police personnel subsequently approached with a baton in an attempt to stop him, but the accused also attacked him near the gate.

The injured police personnel were rushed to hospital for treatment. Delhi Police formed six teams to trace the accused. He was reportedly located at around 4:30 pm. When the police team attempted to apprehend him, he again attacked the personnel with a knife. Police initially fired two rounds, following which the accused fell down. However, he continued attempting to attack the policemen, prompting further firing. The accused was subsequently taken to hospital in an injured condition. Delhi Police is investigating the incident. Investigators are examining the accused's CCTV-recorded movements, social media activity and Google search history to ascertain whether he was influenced by any individual, ideology or online content before carrying out the attack.

The accused, Nabeel (about 30 years), a resident of Kala Mahal, Jama Masjid, Delhi, was called to the police station in connection with a family dispute. He had been called for counselling on a complaint made by his mother and sister, alleging that he was troubling them. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir, a mother and daughter had arrived at the Jama Masjid police station around 2:00 pm complaining that the woman's son, Nabeel, used abusive language, assaulted and harassed them at home, and threatened their lives and property, requesting police to summon and counsel him. Around 2:30 pm, after Sub-Inspector Ajay telephoned him and informed him that his mother and sister were at the station, Nabeel arrived.

The accused has one previous criminal involvement in a case registered under Section 324 IPC at PS Daryaganj in 2022. Cases under relevant provisions of law are being registered at PS Jama Masjid and PS Chandni Mahal, police added. Following the attack, the accused fled from the police station and allegedly snatched a scooter from a member of the public to facilitate his escape. Multiple teams from Daryaganj, Jama Masjid, Chandni Mahal, Operations, Special Staff, and ATS were deployed to track him down. Upon being spotted near Chitli Camp and warned to surrender, Nabeel allegedly pulled out the knife again and attacked the approaching police team, leaving four constables with knife injuries who were subsequently admitted to LNJP Hospital. Detailing the subsequent manhunt across the district, Rajbir said the accused attacked an approaching police team again upon being cornered in the Chitli Camp area. Police said Nabeel was shot in both legs during his subsequent apprehension. Dismissing speculation, DCP Rajbir on Monday clarified that Nabeel is mentally sound. (ANI)