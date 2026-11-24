SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP's new alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal for the 2027 Punjab polls, mocking the party for needing support to contest elections despite being in power at the Centre for over a decade.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over New Alliance With Shiromani Akali Dal

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a sharp swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it announced an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, claiming that the party cannot contest polls on its own strength.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said that the BJP is reliant on other parties even after being in the Centre for more than a decade, asking how many "crutches" it will need for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. "Even after 10–12 years, the BJP has not become strong enough through its own policies to contest elections on its own. It still has to rely on the support of others. And in Uttar Pradesh, just how many crutches will it need? One to hold it from the right, one from the left, someone to steady it from behind, and someone else from the front—tell me, how many alliances do they actually have?" Yadav said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally signal a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance. At the BJP headquarters, leaders from both parties formally signalled an intent to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

Speaking at the news conference, Amit Shah said, " Both the BJP and the Akali Dal have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together, and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that on Guru Purab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies, is returning to the NDA." The two parties have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out over the Union Government's intention to introduce the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately.

The SAD and BJP have historically been alliance partners in Punjab. The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012. However, their electoral performance declined in the subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD's tally dropped to 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats. The Congress won 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 seats. The decline continued in the 2022 Assembly elections, with the SAD winning just three seats and the BJP securing two seats. The Congress also witnessed a reduction in its tally, falling to 18 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP registered a victory with 92 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), describing the BJP-SAD alliance as a natural partnership that would prioritise Punjab and the welfare of its people.